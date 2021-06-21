Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.