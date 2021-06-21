Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $26,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

