Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $29,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 326,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

