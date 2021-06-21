Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,325,000 after buying an additional 1,208,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

