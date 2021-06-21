Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,090. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medallia stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.