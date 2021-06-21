Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,676.73. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

