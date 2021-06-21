Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 468 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

