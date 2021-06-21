Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

