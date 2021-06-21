Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $33,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000.

BLCN stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th.

