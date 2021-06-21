Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

