Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.31 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

