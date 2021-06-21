Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

