HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $282,580.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $282,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,085.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,274. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

