Head-To-Head Analysis: Biglari (NYSE:BH) vs. Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biglari and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $433.68 million 0.88 -$37.99 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.65 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biglari.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 43.75% 30.31% 17.38% Ark Restaurants -1.37% -2.68% -0.65%

Summary

Biglari beats Ark Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

