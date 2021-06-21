Head-To-Head Comparison: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.36 $4.44 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.05 $3.60 million $0.84 22.32

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 18.34% 5.68% 0.68%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.