Head-To-Head Review: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) versus Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zovio alerts:

50.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 203.82%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.24 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.67 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.72 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.22

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zovio beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.