Head to Head Review: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) vs. ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.95 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABCO Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats ABCO Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

