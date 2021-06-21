Head-To-Head Survey: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SinglePoint alerts:

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 7.68 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 13.77 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SinglePoint and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.