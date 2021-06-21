Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

IYW opened at $95.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

