Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $500,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.40 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.43.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

