Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,316 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $233.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

