Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $16.99 Million in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 817,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

