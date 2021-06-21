Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 299,463 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299,463 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Realty Income by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.