Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.09.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.42, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

