Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Hits $7.19 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00012469 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $347,209.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.