Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.27 ($117.96).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.48 ($105.27) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.