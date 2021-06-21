Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

