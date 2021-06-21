HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,851 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.04 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

