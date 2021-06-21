HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 376.8% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.