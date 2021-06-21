HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 376.8% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24.

