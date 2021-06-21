HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

