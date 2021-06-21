HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $44,745,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $335,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

