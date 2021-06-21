HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of KSTR opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $26.24.

