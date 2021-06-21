HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54,163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

