Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $16,912.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00118298 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00154867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,639.89 or 1.00029891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

