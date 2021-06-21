Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.42 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

