Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

