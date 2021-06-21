Howard J. Morgan Sells 78,419 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.83. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.