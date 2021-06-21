Howard J. Morgan Sells 78,419 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.83. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.
