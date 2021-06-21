Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

