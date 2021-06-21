HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $131.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

