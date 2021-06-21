HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
