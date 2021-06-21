Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $285,000 in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.15. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

