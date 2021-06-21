Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF opened at $4.73 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.4478 dividend. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

