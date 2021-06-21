Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.