Hyve Price Tops $0.23 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00157713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.61 or 0.99609921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

