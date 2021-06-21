IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $213,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $149.30 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.