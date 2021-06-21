IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $18.63. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $342.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.