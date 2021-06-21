ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $103.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

