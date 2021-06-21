IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.00. 797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.