IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

INFO stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

