IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

LULU opened at $348.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

