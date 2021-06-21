IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

